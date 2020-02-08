Capital One Financial Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Noble (NYSE:NE)

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Noble from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Noble from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.32.
Shares of NYSE NE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 3,723,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $203.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
Noble Company Profile
Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.