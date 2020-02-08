Capital One Financial Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Noble (NYSE:NE)

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Noble from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Noble from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Get Noble alerts:

Shares of NYSE NE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 3,723,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $203.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 170.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.