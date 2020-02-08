Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.
Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,164. Capri has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Capri by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
