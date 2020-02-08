Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,164. Capri has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Capri by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

