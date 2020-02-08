Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.45-4.50 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

