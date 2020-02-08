Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.45-4.50 EPS.
CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.
NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
