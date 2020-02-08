CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $153.09 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.20 and a 52 week high of $153.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

