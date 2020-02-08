CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

