CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,829 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

