Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts instill optimism. Shares of Cardinal Health outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Huge investments in Pharmaceutical IT platform and lackluster generics performance are likely to limit the company’s operational efficiencies in the upcoming quarters. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.