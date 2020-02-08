Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of CSII stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 270,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.