Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CECO. ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Career Education stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 228,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Career Education has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $145,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,452,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 710,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Career Education by 2,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 516,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,025,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

