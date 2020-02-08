Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to post sales of $398.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.58 million and the highest is $401.09 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $307.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 136,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.