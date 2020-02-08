Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Receives $1.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,559 shares of company stock worth $206,490. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
CSLT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 459,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.