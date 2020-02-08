Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $67.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. Catalent has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit