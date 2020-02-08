Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $67.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. Catalent has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

