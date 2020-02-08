Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.76.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.