CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,182. CDW has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 22.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

