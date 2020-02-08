Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEC1. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €4.84 ($5.63). The stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.01 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.98 and a 200-day moving average of €4.79.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit