Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEC1. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €4.84 ($5.63). The stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.01 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.98 and a 200-day moving average of €4.79.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

