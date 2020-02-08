Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.00 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $15.00 million and $5.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

