Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

CELH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 170,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

