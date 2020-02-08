Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,910. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.36 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

