Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CSFL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 887,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 95.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 761.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

