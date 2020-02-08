Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.69.
CDAY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 1,582,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
