Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 1,582,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.