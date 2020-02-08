Cfra Raises Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $76.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price upped by Cfra from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,774,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

