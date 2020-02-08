Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $868.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $830.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $690.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $864.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $859.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $578.61 and a 12-month high of $893.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $3,407,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,035,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

