Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.24. 202,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,892. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

