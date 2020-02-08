Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $248.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.89.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.