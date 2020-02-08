Cigna’s (CI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $255.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $245.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.89.

NYSE CI traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.95. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

