Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

