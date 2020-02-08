Citigroup Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $29.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,079.28. 5,074,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,161. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,887.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 172,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $318,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

