Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.13 ($40.10).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,810 ($36.96). The company had a trading volume of 722,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,691.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,611.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

