Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.13 ($40.10).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,810 ($36.96). The company had a trading volume of 722,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,691.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 143 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,611.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit