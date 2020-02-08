Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.97-4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.11-17.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.27 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.97-$4.13 EPS.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,087. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.28.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

