Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 205,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 160.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.