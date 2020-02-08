Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Computer Modelling Group to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.20 million.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Shares of CMG stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $666.87 million and a PE ratio of 28.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$83,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 799,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,700,948.32. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,800 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,341,500. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $665,154 over the last three months.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.