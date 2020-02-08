Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.10

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and $9.10 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Ethfinex, CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last week, Cortex has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinEx, Huobi, CoinBene, DragonEX, UEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, OKEx, BitForex, Bithumb and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

