Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 22,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,740. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

