Coty (NYSE:COTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 target price on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Coty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $4,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

