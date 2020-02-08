Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COUP. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.08.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $145.80. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $800,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $39,408.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,531 shares of company stock valued at $43,467,985 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

