Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.72-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.72-2.86 EPS.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 375,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,217. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

