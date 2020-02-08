Cowen Cuts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $7.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $9.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.72.

LBRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 1,131,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

