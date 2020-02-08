Credit Suisse Group Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $140.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $135.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 32,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 112,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1,339.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,282,000 after purchasing an additional 496,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

