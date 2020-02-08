Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $205.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $214.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

