Credit Suisse Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,010.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $930.00 to $1,010.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $859.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.