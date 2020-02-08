Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.13 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $13.13 million and $368,636.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Kucoin, CoinBene, Tidex, LBank, WazirX, Gate.io and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.