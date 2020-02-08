CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.96-3.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $917-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.37 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.96-3.29 EPS.

CSGS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.00. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 29.28%.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

