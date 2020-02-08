CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CSX has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 76,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

