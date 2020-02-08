Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.10-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.Cubic also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.70 EPS.

CUB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. 293,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

