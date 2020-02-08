Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CURO. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.