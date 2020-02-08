Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NYSE CURO remained flat at $$13.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,172. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut Curo Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

