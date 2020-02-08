Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NYSE CURO remained flat at $$13.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,172. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut Curo Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit