CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.52.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.84. 775,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

