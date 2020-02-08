DA Davidson Downgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Underperform

DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered GrubHub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.76.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 491,361 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

