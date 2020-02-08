Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. Daimler has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit