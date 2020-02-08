Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. Daimler has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

