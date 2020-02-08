Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.